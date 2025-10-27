Ride the Canna River to Dreamland With These Gummies

These Canna River Sleep Gummies are easy to love, with a refined fruity flavor, sleepytime formula, and stylish packaging. If you need a little extra help sleeping through the night, but don’t want to take heavy medications or load yourself up with cannabinoids, this is a wonderfully moderate option. You can make bedtime easier without turning yourself into a groggy zombie the next morning.

CBD, CBN, and a Dash of THC

Canna River puts a focus on the CBD in these gummies, with 50mg in each one. Plus, you get 50mg CBN, which is another cannabinoid known to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep better.

What’s not super pronounced on the label is the fact that there’s also 3mg Delta-9 THC in each gummy. It’s a full spectrum formula, which means it’s made with a hemp extract that still has all the goodies in it. The 3mg is not a big dose for most people, so you likely won’t feel stoney-baloney. But I think it’s important to be aware that THC is present, so they might make it harder to be focused or productive. This is double true if you take two gummies, which very well may get you high high.

Light, Cozy, and Calming

The 3mg THC is subtle, so I didn’t feel high off these gummies, even when I took two—but people with a lower tolerance may react differently. What I did feel was a full-body relaxation, thanks to all that CBD. The CBN definitely makes the sensation a little more snooze-y, but didn’t necessarily knock me out right off the bat. I think these are best for when you’re already a little tired and need something to push you over the edge and into dreamland.

I had one during the day, and it chilled me out, but I wasn’t forced into taking a nap. When I had two at night, they made my bed extra comfy. And I passed out before I even made it to the part in I Know What You Did Last Summer when they kill the guy. They offer the perfect amount of soothing CBD and just a teensy bit of THC so you can float off to sleep before you even realize you’re in full REM.

The best part is that I felt totally refreshed and ready to go in the morning. Weed hangovers can be a thing sometimes, especially with bedtime gummies. But these were mild enough that the effects completely wore off by morning, so I felt fresh and happy to get out of bed. To be fair, I’m more of a morning person than most people I know, but still worth nothing.

Strawberry Serenity and Mellow Mango

Courtesy of author

The Sleep Gummies are Strawberry Mango-flavored. It’s a delicious taste that delivers on the strawberry and mango vibe. The taste is mild, so it’s not extra sweet or fruity or sour. It reminds me of a mango frozen yogurt or something similarly creamy and mellow in flavor. The strawberry is also there, creating a flavor that is half tropical and half refreshing berry.

It has a granular coating that I assume is sugar, but it doesn’t make the gummy super sugary (thank god). It just stops the gummies from getting stuck to each other. The texture isn’t firm and chewy. Instead, it’s squishy and soft, making it easy to chew — or cut in half if you need to. If you like a hard gummy, these aren’t for you, but the soft texture is lovable to me.

Iridescent Dreams

Canna River’s aesthetic is chic but sweet. I love the iridescent label that catches the light and reflects different colors. The playful gummy graphics show you exactly what you’re getting. The brand’s vibe feels ethereal but also futuristic. I feel like I want to use the bottle as inspo for my next manicure — it’s that kind of stylish that’s elegant but casually cool. Stay tuned for iridescent blue nails.

Good Rest at a Great Price

At $35 for a bottle of 30 gummies, these are a good deal. That’s just over $1 per Sleep Gummy, and that’s definitely on the lower end of the price spectrum. While they’re not loaded with THC, you still get 3mg, which is great for barely more than a $1. But if you subscribe to get regular shipments, the price drops down to $28. Now, the gummies are less than $1 each, and that’s a fabulous bargain.

Float Down the River

I wouldn’t describe these as the ultimate gummies for sleep, but they’re an excellent option for beginners who want a very soft high and chill vibe. The Canna River Sleep Gummies are soothing and enjoyable, without getting you over-the-top high. For people with a high tolerance, you may want to eat three or four (or more), but that’s a pleasure because they’re so squishy and tasty.

More Sleepytime Stars to Try

Another exceptional sleep gummy to put on your nightstand is the Deep Zzzs CBD CBN THC Gummies For Sleep, which have a zippy taste and soothing formula.

The Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies are not necessarily made for sleepytime, but the high dose of CBD and 5mg dose of THC does help get you ready for bed.

Full spectrum formulas aren’t for everyone. If you just want the calming CBD, try the Mood Pure Relief CBD Gummies, which don’t contain any THC.