5 THC Gummies From Diet Smoke That Also Pack a Mushroom Buzz

Mixing substances usually sounds fun, but, at the same time, can be kinda risky. In this case, Diet Smoke’s THC and mushroom extract blends, Diet Dose, are designed to make that combination feel more intentional, with minimal downside.

THC gummies used to be simple and served one purpose: to get you high. Now, they’re being reformulated to do more than that, similar to vitamin supplements. Brands are starting to add in functional mushroom extracts like lion’s mane, chaga, reishi, and even amanita (which actually has some poisonous variants). But do not fret, none of these are toxic and are safe to consume—they’re all lab tested to ease your mind, just like what the gummy itself intends to do. Each of these mushrooms serve its own purpose, and combined with THC, can potentially be more beneficial for the high.

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Diet Smoke is one of those brands embracing that format with their proprietary blends. Their lineup of “Diet Dose” is effects based: focused, relaxed, social, or somewhere in between. I didn’t try every product here, but I broke down the dose formula and intended effects to see what each one is actually trying to do. And no, they’re not focusing on potency only.

RELATED: How to Microdose Weed Without Accidentally Getting Too High

Let’s take a step back and recap these mushroom caps—pun intended.

Quick Mushroom OVERVIEW

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images

Lion’s Mane

Focus, memory, and cognitive support. It’s one of the more common functional mushrooms used for daytime productivity.

Why it works with THC: THC can sometimes slow you down (and that of course depends on the strain). But lion’s mane is meant to balance that out regardless of the THC strain; it keeps the experience more clear-headed by getting rid of the fog—and mentally engaged and productive. It locks you in when you might not have been on THC only.

Cordyceps

Energy, stamina, and physical performance. It’s often used in supplements aimed at boosting endurance or reducing fatigue.

Why it works with THC: We already addressed that THC can sometimes feel sluggish or heavy, especially at higher doses of particular strains. But cordyceps is positioned as a way to offset that, keeping the experience more active, alert, and daytime-friendly.

Chaga

Immune support and overall wellness. Doesn’t offer immediate and noticeable effects, but is more applicable for long-term health.

Why it works with THC: Chaga can make the experience feel a bit more “functional” rather than purely recreational. It acts as a supportive layer on THC without changing the high feeling in an obvious way.

Reishi

Relaxation and stress relief. It’s often used in nighttime supplements or anything meant to help you wind down.

Why it works with THC:

The R&R effects from reishi pairs naturally with THC’s calming effects, leaning into a more mellow and body-forward experience that’s better suited for evenings, or R&R days.

Amanita

Body-heavy, sedating, dream-like effects. The vibe is different since it’s psychoactive, but this is not a psychedelic like psilocybin.

Why it works with THC: It tends to enhance the THC rather than balance it. The combination slows you down and deepens into an immersive experience.

The Lineup: THC Gummies From Diet Smoke Dosed With Mushrooms

Focus Fuel Gummies

Per gummy: 2mg THC, 200mg Lion’s Mane, 200mg Cordyceps, 40mg Reishi, 10mg Caffeine

This is Diet Smoke’s attempt at a daytime edible that doesn’t derail your day. With a THC microdose and a mix of energy-forward mushrooms plus caffeine, it’s meant to be a functional boost than a traditional high.

Cosmic Cherry

Per gummy: 5mg THC, 5mg proprietary mushroom blend

This one sits in the middle and stronger than a microdose, but still intended to be manageable. With a blended mushroom formula, it’s marketed toward focus and creative output rather than sedation. More of a “get in the zone” edible than a check-out one.

Evening Drift Gummies

Per gummy: 2mg THC, 200mg Reishi, 200mg Chaga, 20mg Chamomile, 10mg Valerian root, 2mg Melatonin

This is the most traditional use case in the lineup. Everything here points toward sleep and relaxation, from reishi to melatonin.

Diet Smoke stacks multidimensional ingredients that all push in the same direction: shutting things down for the night. So this is not your average THC-only gummy in the most holistic way.

Amanita Float

Per gummy: 5mg THC, 5mg Amanita

This is where things shift. Amanita brings a different type of psychoactive effect compared to functional mushrooms—it is more body-heavy and immersive.

You can lean fully into the experience since this is paired with THC. Just don’t expect this to feel as productive as the other gummies.

Blue Mind Bloom

Per gummy: 35mg THC, 10mg Amanita

This is the outlier in terms of intensity. A much higher THC dose combined with amanita makes this the least “functional” and most traditional in terms of getting fully lifted.

Not for beginners, and definitely not positioned as a casual, daytime option.

What This Category Is Trying to Do

What Diet Smoke is building here is a newer format. THC shouldn’t be considered as a one-dimensional compound. We already determined how well it complements different kinds of mushrooms.

These gummies are being made with the intention to be more like health supplements or wellness drinks, where each one is tied to a specific benefit and outcome like focus, energy, relaxation, or sleep. That said, with lots of personal anecdotes out there, it’s still not an exact science. Effects depend from person to person—and especially depends on what dosage they take, their tolerance, and how their own body responds. In most cases, THC is still the star of the show, with the mushroom extracts being more of the supporting actor—the best supporting actor, though.

The Bottom Line

It is still up for debate whether these combinations actually deliver more targeted effects or just repackage the edible experience. But it’s clear where things are headed—or shall I say, clear headed. THC gummies are here to stay, and some boast health and wellness benefits like Diet Dose. So consumption intentions are evolving from just getting high, and more about how you want to feel and be—even in the long term.