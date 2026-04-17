I Tried Sunday Scaries’ 5mg THC Gummies—They’re Chill, Not Chaotic, And Just What You Need to Take the Edge Off

There’s a specific kind of edible that makes you double-check your plans for the night. This isn’t that. Sunday Scaries’ 5mg THC Gummies are the kind you take and don’t have to think about it again. There’s no need to recalculate your tolerance, you don’t need to wait around wondering if you overdid it, and there’s no sudden pivot from “I’m fine” to “I need to lie down.” That’s very intentional. The formula is centered around control: low-dose THC, a CBD-heavy ratio, and L-theanine layered in to keep things from getting mentally overwhelming. It’s meant for people who’ve either had a bad edible experience before or just don’t want to risk one in the first place. And right now, that’s a lot of people.

As hemp-derived THC products continue to flood the market, the differentiator used to be high potency. Now it’s starting to move toward something else: how predictable something feels. Anyone can make a 5mg gummy. Fewer are trying to make one that behaves the same way every time.

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That’s what Sunday Scaries is aiming for. Not stronger. Just smoother. And, easier to take.

PHOTO CREDIT: Maha Haq

Sunday Scaries 5mg THC Gummies at a glance

Buy this if you want a low-dose edible that stays controlled and keeps your head clear. It’s great for people who want the closest “chill-out” effect without taking too much THC.

Skip it if you’re looking for a strong, euphoric, or noticeably psychoactive high.

The biggest strength is how stress-free and low-noise it feels; the drawback is that it can come off too subtle if your tolerance is higher.

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 25mg CBD + 25mg L-theanine

5mg THC + 25mg CBD + 25mg L-theanine Flavors: Blue Raspberry, Mango, Orange, Pineapple (all four are in this)

Blue Raspberry, Mango, Orange, Pineapple (all four are in this) Dietary notes: Vegan, ~2g sugar per gummy

How I Tested Sunday Scaries Gummies

I tested these across two days, once during a lunch break and once in the evening, focusing on when a low-dose edible actually fits into real life. That meant mid-day use, post-work wind-down, and nights where I still needed to stay functional (to make dinner and clean dishes). I wasn’t trying to push the dose, but I wanted to see how consistent it felt taking one gummy at a time, which is clearly how these are meant to be used.

I also compared them loosely to other low-dose THC edibles in the 2.5mg–10mg range, especially ones that lean more CBD-forward without other functional ingredients layered in. The goal was to see how much the formula (or L-theanine)—and not just the dose—actually changes the experience.

PHOTO CREDIT: Maha Haq

RELATED: Sunday Scaries CBD Candy Scores a VICE Editor’s Choice Award for Its Low-Dosed Fun

SCare-Free Experience

The first thing you notice is what doesn’t happen. There’s no sharp onset or moment where it feels like you miscalculated. It builds gradually, usually within 60 minutes, and then just levels out. Physically, it’s light. Your body relaxes, but it never gets heavy. Mentally, it stays clear. You feel it, but you’re not stuck in your head and just existing peacefully. That balance comes from the ratio. The 5mg THC gives you just enough lift to register, while the 25mg CBD keeps it grounded. If you’re even slightly sensitive to THC, that difference is noticeable. The THC almost feels secondary because it is; it’s there, but it’s not driving the experience. The CBD and L-theanine are doing just as much, if not more, to shape how this actually lands.

I wouldn’t call this euphoric the way these gummies are described on their website. It’s not that kind of high. It just chills you out and melts the stress away. If your version of euphoria is feeling stress-free and not in your head, then it makes sense.

What surprised me most is how this carries over into sleep without actually trying to be a sleep product. If you take it earlier in the evening like around or after dinner, it naturally sets you up for a smoother wind-down later on by lowering the overall mental noise without sedating you. The L-theanine plays a big role here. It makes your brain less reactive, while the CBD rounds off any lingering edge from the THC (or just your day). So by the time you go to bed, you’re just there. Nothing feels forced. And that carries into the next morning. There’s no grogginess or hangover feeling—if anything, you wake up feeling a little more reset, like you actually got a full night of sleep. That’s the upside of something that calms your system and assists with deep sleep without actually knocking you out cold.

Compared to other low-dose gummies, this feels more stable. Some 5mg edibles still spike and taper. This doesn’t really peak out, it just holds a steady pace until you settle into your nighttime routine and slumber off. The tradeoff is that it never gets particularly strong. If you’re expecting a real high, this will feel too subtle. But if you’re looking for something functional, that’s exactly why it works.

What Do You Mean, L-theanine?

L-theanine is a naturally occurring amino acid most commonly found in green and black tea, and the nontoxic mushroom, Bay Bolete. L-theanine is usually associated with anxiety reduction and calm focus, rather than sedation. It is also known to improve sleep quality and cognitive function. On its own, it’s subtle. But when it’s paired with THC and CBD, it changes how the experience feels.

Here’s how it works in this formula:

With THC : Helps take the edge off the mental side of the high. Less racing thoughts and less chance of getting in your head.

: Helps take the edge off the mental side of the high. Less racing thoughts and less chance of getting in your head. With CBD : Reinforces that calming effect, keeping everything more lowkey and less reactive.

: Reinforces that calming effect, keeping everything more lowkey and less reactive. Overall effect: A smoother, lower-noise, and stress-free experience. You still feel something, but it’s more controlled and easier to chill with.

You’re not going to “feel” L-theanine directly. It shows up in what doesn’t happen. No jittery moments, no sudden spikes, no mental spiral halfway through.

Things to Consider Before Buying Low-dose THC Gummies

Low-dose doesn’t always mean low impact, even though that’s what a lot of people assume in a market that’s been chasing potency.

Low-dose means the margin for error is smaller. Some people will feel something at 5mg, but how that hits depends on tolerance, metabolism, and everything else in the formula. A straight 5mg THC gummy can still feel slightly edgy or unpredictable for some users. That’s where ratios and added ingredients matter. Products that stack CBD or functional compounds like L-theanine are designed to reduce that variability, but they also reduce intensity.

The other factor is legality. Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC exists in a federal gray area, and states are actively tightening regulations around it. Availability can change depending on where you are as laws continue to evolve.

The decision goes beyond just the dose amount. It’s also about what kind of experience you want that dose to deliver.

The Scaries-T Bottom Line

PHOTO CREDIT: Maha Haq

Sunday Scaries are trying to be a reliable low-dose THC option, with added support from CBD and L-theanine. They developed a gummy that stays controlled from start to finish. You won’t experience unexpected spikes, weird turns, or second-guessing whether you took too much.

If you want a noticeable high, this probably won’t get you there. But If you want something that takes the edge off and chills you out, this is exactly what it’s meant for.