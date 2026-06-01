Vena’s No Worries CBD/THC Gummies Are Perfect for Chilling TF Out (Without Accidentally Triggering Your Anxiety)

Some gummies are made for getting high. Vena’s No Worries CBD THC Extra Strength Relief Gummies are meant for people who want the relief side of cannabis without getting thrown into a full edible spiral.

Each gummy has 5mg THC + 50mg CBD, which creates a massive 1:10 THC to CBD ratio. That ratio tells you almost everything you need to know. The THC is there, but the CBD is running the show. There’s also 100mg L-theanine, which pushes the formula even further into calming territory. L-theanine is one of those ingredients I actually like seeing in low-dose THC products because it can help take the edge off without making the whole experience feel like a sleep gummy.

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These are also full-spectrum, vegan, and only have 2g of sugar per gummy, which matters because relief gummies can sometimes taste like someone tried to hide hemp extract inside a fruit snack and failed. This one does not feel like that.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TL;DR — My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a CBD-forward gummy with a little THC to deepen the relief

you want a CBD-forward gummy with a little THC to deepen the relief Skip it if: you’re looking for a buzzy or euphoric THC edible

you’re looking for a buzzy or euphoric THC edible Best part: calming, body-first, tension-relieving effects without feeling completely drained

calming, body-first, tension-relieving effects without feeling completely drained Biggest drawback: the flavors are hard to tell apart

How I Tested Vena No Worries Gummies

I tested one gummy during a low-key evening at home after the gym when I wanted to see how much tension and post-workout soreness relief I could get without feeling too sleepy.

I took note on how the full-spectrum 5mg THC + 50mg CBD, 1:10 ratio shaped the experience compared to low-dose THC-only gummies and heavier CBD-only gummies, especially because this is not a formula where THC is supposed to dominate. I also watched the onset closely since CBD-heavy gummies can sometimes feel too gradual and more subtle than obvious.

For context, I’ve tried tons of the best cannabis gummies on the market, from microdose gummies to high-dose dispensary edibles. I’ve also had gummies with similar formulas containing L-theanine, like Sunday Scaries’ 5 mg Gummies. I usually expect 5mg THC to feel light, but adding 50mg CBD and 100mg L-theanine makes this a very different kind of gummy.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat No Worries

These come in multiple flavors, but I had a hard time telling them apart right away. There are two different colors in the jar, and the flavor reads somewhere between berry and pear. That actually tracks once you look at the ingredients, because pear juice concentrate is in the formula. The pear note gives it a softer fruit flavor, while the berry side keeps it from tasting too plain.

The flavor is pleasant enough, just not super distinct. If you handed me one without telling me the flavor, I probably would not immediately call it out as pear or berry. It’s more of a soft fruit gummy than a loud candy gummy.

Texture-wise, these are easy to chew and not overly sticky. I like the slight crushy-crunchy from the crystalline sugar coating. The 2g of sugar keeps them from tasting too sweet, but they do not taste diet-y either. They just taste lighter than the average candy-style THC gummy.

They also avoid the heavy weed-y aftertaste that some full-spectrum products can have, which is important here because full-spectrum gummies can get earthy fast.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These took around 50 minutes to hit for me, which felt pretty standard for a gummy.

Once they settled in, the experience was very calm and body-relieving-focused. I did not get that buzzy, lifted, “oh, I’m high” feeling in the way I would from a more THC-forward gummy. The THC adds a subtle warmth, but the 50mg CBD is clearly doing most of the work. I attribute that warmth to the entourage effect, which is when cannabinoids work synergistically to amplify its desired effects. This is only possible with full-spectrum formulas like this.

The 100mg L-theanine also fits in well here. The whole experience feels smooth and even, without that anxious edge some THC gummies can bring. It feels more like your nervous system gets turned down a notch.

This is the kind of gummy I’d take when I want to feel less tense, less wound up, less sore, and less physically locked into stress. It does not fully knock you out, but it does make everything feel quieter. It helped drift me away to sleep peacefully, and stopped me from tossing and turning in bed since my upper body were overworked at the gym.

Vena No Worries Extra Strength Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 50mg CBD + 3mg trace cannabinoids, 100mg L-theanine

Flavors: berry and pear

Dietary notes: 2g sugar, vegan

Best for:

Stress relief

Physical tension

Low-key evenings

People who want CBD-first effects

THC consumers who get anxious from stronger edibles

Pros:

Big 50mg CBD dose

100mg L-theanine adds calming support

Full-spectrum formula

Smooth, low-anxiety effect

Cons:

Not very euphoric

Flavors are hard to distinguish

5mg THC may feel too light for higher-tolerance consumers

Not the gummy to buy if you mainly want to get high

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying No Worries Gummies

Many weed gummies are categorized as THC gummies, but that can be a little misleading if the CBD content is much higher. If you only read the product name and not the actual contents of the gummy, you’d be expecting a traditional edible high and it never comes. But thankfully, Vena calls these No Worries CBD THC Gummies. The CBD comes first in the SKU name because the formula is very clearly CBD-forward. The 1:10 THC to CBD ratio makes this feel more like an extra-strength CBD gummy with THC added to deepen the effect, as opposed to a THC gummy with a little CBD sprinkled in. That is not a bad thing. It just means you should buy these for the right reason.

If you want a gummy that gets you noticeably stoned, this probably is not the one. But if THC gummies usually make you anxious, foggy, or too mentally activated, this formula makes a lot more sense.

The 50-minute onset also means you should give it time. This is not something I would double up on just because I did not feel it after 20 minutes. And I usually double up on gummies, but I don’t need 100mg CBD… 50mg was more than enough to help me feel relief and pleasantly sleepy.

A jar costs $69.95 for 30 gummies, which puts these at a little over $2 per gummy. That’s up there if you’re comparing them to regular THC gummies, but this formula is doing something different: 50mg CBD, 5mg THC, and 100mg L-theanine per piece. I still wouldn’t call them cheap, but the price is easier to justify if you want a CBD-heavy relief gummy instead of a buzzy edible.

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Mood’s Sexual Euphoria gummies contain 5mg Delta-9 THC and 5mg THCv—a nice, light dose for when you want to hop into bed (for something other than sleep, though).

Sunday Scaries’ THC Gummies for Sleep contain a 1:5 ratio of 5mg THC and 25 mg CBD, which is a bit lighter on CBD than the No Worries gummies, but still deliver a nice knockout punch for those nights you just need to get the full eight (or twelve) hours.

The Worry-Free Bottom Line

Vena’s No Worries Extra Strength Gummies are for people who want relief.

The 5mg THC gives the experience a little warmth, but the 50mg CBD and 100mg L-theanine are what define it. The effects are calming, physically relieving, and steady without becoming a full sleep gummy.

The flavors could be more distinct, but they taste clean enough and avoid the earthy hemp aftertaste that can ruin full-spectrum gummies.

If you want to get blasted, look elsewhere. If you want to relieve some mental and physical tension without feeling like the gummy hijacked your night, these are a great choice.