Clementine Is a Scrooge in This Week’s ‘Habits’ Comic By Lauren Monger December 9, 2015, 4:30am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Read more comics by Lauren Monger at her Tumblr and Twitter. Tagged::(, alt comics, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, christmas, christmas benefit, christmas presents, Christmas trees, clem, Comics!, compaining, DIVORCE, ex-husband, exwife, fire, funny animals, Habits, HOLIDAY, lauren monger, marriage, Middle School, POOP, Presents, punk comics, santa, SHIT, singing, stockings, talking animals, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Polyamorous People Tell Their Worst Breakup Stories 04.06.17 By Jesse Donaldson How ‘S-Town’ Explores the Murky Ethics of Privacy 04.06.17 By Corey Atad Confessions of a Teenage Christian Metalcore Superfan 04.05.17 By James Wilt RuPaul Believes ‘Drag Race’ can Change the World 04.04.17 By Jonathan Parks-Ramage