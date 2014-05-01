PREMIERE: Listen to the new ‘Go Slow EP’ from All About She

As any football pundit on autopilot would tell you, it’s always nice for homegrown talent to emerge through the ranks. Thanks to support from the likes of Mistajam, Zane Low and Toddla T, All About She are the latest R&B influenced British act to catch a similar break, signing to Disturbing London Records, home to Tinie Tempah.

But unlike those British acts that simply ape US 90s R&B legends, All About She also draw from more local influences, especially garage and UK funky. The impressive results can be heard on their debut EP Go Slow which you can download for free here and stream below, exclusively on Noisey.

