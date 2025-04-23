Can’t Find the Motivation to Exercise? Try Training Your Brain.

We all know exercise is important for health, but finding the motivation to do it is easier said than done. According to scientists, though, mindfulness training might provide the solution.

In a new study published in the journal Mental Health and Physical Activity, researchers separated participants into two groups and asked both to hit a daily step goal of 8,000 steps. One group integrated a daily mindfulness program into their regimen while the other didn’t.

After 30 days, the study authors noticed that both groups increased their time spent exercising each week by a similar number of minutes, though the numbers were slightly higher for those who underwent the mindfulness training.

However, they also found that those who combined their step-tracking with mindfulness exercises expressed more of an intention to continue the daily movement going forward. This points to a behavior change in those who underwent the mindfulness training.

“Our findings show that even short-term mindfulness training combined with step-tracking can make people want to move more, which could have lasting benefits,” lead researcher Dr Masha Remskar from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath said in a press release. “Helping people build that internal drive towards behaviour is essential—especially at a time when many people are struggling to stay active.”

She added that intention drives commitment to future behavior. Through the mindfulness training, more people were willing to commit to increasing their activity.

“We are particularly excited to have worked with a non-profit collaborator, Medito, which means that the mindfulness program is freely available to anyone who wishes to try it for themselves,” Dr. Remskar said.

For reference, Medito is a free, non-profit meditation, mindfulness, and sleep app. For participants in the study, the program offered practices that focused on body awareness, movement, and exercise.

“This is an exciting first study that combines mindfulness training with strategies designed to help people move more and internalise their motivation for physical activity,” co-author Dr Max Western from the Department for Health at the University of Bath added in the press release. “There is a lot of potential here and we are keen to refine these tools to make them more engaging and effective—especially for people balancing competing demands.”