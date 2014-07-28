BEACONS COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

COMPETITION TERMS & CONDITIONS (BEACONS & NOISEY.COM)

These standard terms and conditions are subject to any other terms and conditions provided to you or to which you are referred at the time of entering the competition.

Videos by VICE

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

· Competition details form part of these terms and conditions.

· Entry is open to residents of the UK except employees (and their families) of VICE MEDIA, its printers and agents, the suppliers of the prizes and any other companies associated with the competitions.

· The entrant(s) must be aged 18 or over. Proof of identity and age may be required.

· Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

· Entries that are incomplete, illegible, indecipherable, or inaudible (if made by phone) will not be valid and deemed void.

· All entries must be made directly by the person entering the competition.

· Entries made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void.

· No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed in the post, or due to computer error in transit.

· The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered.

· The winner(s) is (are) responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prizes, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

· Prizes are subject to availability and the prize suppliers’ terms and conditions.

· The promoters reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of the competition.

· In the event of a prize being unavailable, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

· The winner(s) agree(s) to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by VICE media relating to any post-winning publicity.

· Unless stated otherwise all postal entries must be made on the relevant coupon or form printed in the magazine.

· Unless stated otherwise the winner(s) will be drawn at random from all correct entries received by the closing date stated within the promotional material.

· Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner(s). If the winner(s) cannot be contacted, or are unable to comply with these terms and conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that the promotion is being judged the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

· Confirmation of the prize will be made in writing to the winner(s).

· Failure to respond and/or provide an address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the prize.

· Where applicable, the decision of the judges is final based on the criteria set out in the promotion and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

· Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

· The provider of the prize is specified within the promotional material.

· The Promoter is VICE Media, New North Place London EC2A 4JA

· In the event of a discrepancy between these standard terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material (or any other terms and conditions provided/referred to at the time of entry), the details of the promotional material (and any other terms and conditions provided/referred to at the time of entry) shall prevail.

· A list of winners will be available by writing into the publisher of the magazine or website at the Promoter’s address no earlier than six weeks, unless otherwise stated, after the close of the competition. Only the surname and county of the winners will be disclosed.