Camden Crawl Has Gone Into Liquidation

Camden Crawl – basically North London’s answer to SXSW but without any good bands and in Camden – has gone into liquidation.

This is pretty shitty. Lots of bands on Twitter have claimed they still haven’t received payment for the show and people who worked for Camden Crawl have no doubt lost their jobs.

