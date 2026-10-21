‘I’m Never Gonna Age’: This Celebrity-Favorite Longevity Trend No Longer Requires a Clinic Visit

The first time I heard about NAD+ was while watching Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get IV drips on The Kardashians. This was back in 2022, and Hailey was talking about NAD+ like she’d found the secret to never getting old. She even said she planned to keep doing the treatments for the rest of her life so she wouldn’t age. I mean, who wouldn’t want that?

Four years later, NAD+ is still getting plenty of attention. It’s become a popular topic in longevity circles, with wellness clinics offering IV drips and injections to people looking for ways to support healthy aging. The prices, though? They’re all over the place. Some clinics charge hundreds of dollars for a single session.

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But now, companies like Arbor offer prescription NAD+ program starts at $99 a month, with physician access included. But before getting into that, it’s worth understanding what NAD+ actually does.

What Exactly is NAD+?

First off, NAD+ isn’t something invented by the wellness industry. It’s already in your body, doing its thing in pretty much every cell. Short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, it’s a coenzyme that helps your body turn food into energy. It’s also involved in things like DNA repair.

The reason it’s become such a big deal in longevity circles has to do with aging. Some research suggests our NAD+ levels decrease as we get older, which has scientists wondering if maintaining those levels could make a difference. But the research in humans is still a bit mixed, and not everyone experiences the same decline.

There’s also a pretty big difference between knowing that our bodies need NAD+ and knowing if getting more of it through an injection actually does anything for us. We don’t have enough human evidence yet to say NAD+ injections will give you more energy, make you feel younger, or slow down aging.

Still, there’s a reason scientists are interested in NAD+ and its role in aging. There’s a lot left to learn, but I’m curious to see where the research goes.

If you’ve looked into NAD+ treatments before, you’ve probably seen how expensive they can get. IV clinics might charge several hundred dollars per visit, and comparing those services with at-home injections isn’t exactly straightforward.

Arbor takes a different approach, offering prescription NAD+ injections through its telehealth platform, starting at $99 per month.

What caught my attention was the pricing. Arbor says the cost doesn’t change based on your prescribed dose, and you don’t have to pay extra for a membership or physician access. The company also includes free shipping, advertises that approved prescriptions ship within 48 hours, and allows you to cancel anytime.

The program is advertised as HSA/FSA eligible, too, although whether you can actually use those funds depends on your plan and the applicable eligibility requirements.

At least you know what you’re signing up to pay each month, rather than finding out later that the advertised price didn’t include everything.

How Does It Work?

Arbor doesn’t require you to book an appointment at an IV clinic. You start by filling out an online intake form with information about your health history—basically a free 90-second eligibility quiz.

From there, you’ll consult with a licensed physician who determines if NAD+ is appropriate for you. If you’re approved and prescribed treatment, your medication is shipped to your home. Arbor advertises that prescriptions ship within 48 hours, at no additional shipping cost.

It’s also worth knowing that compounded NAD+ injections aren’t FDA-approved, and the FDA has raised safety concerns about certain injectable NAD+ preparations. That’s something to discuss with your prescribing physician before deciding to try them.

Personally, I still think about Kendall and Hailey talking about NAD+ like it was the fountain of youth. Whether these treatments actually deliver on all that excitement is another question, and one researchers are still trying to answer.

For anyone who’s already interested in NAD+ injections, though, Arbor offers a way to explore the treatment with a licensed physician involved and without the unpredictable pricing that comes with some wellness clinics.

Learn more about Arbor’s NAD+ program, starting at $99 per month.