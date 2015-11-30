Coldplay and Beyoncé Made a Song Together Called “Hymn for the Weekend”



A Head Full of Dreams cover

First ‘Ye told Jay he did a song with Coldplay, next thing we knew Jay had a song with Coldplay, and—what do you know—now Bey has a song with Coldplay. The Knowles-Carters and Chris Martin are long time friends, of course, and Coldplay are no strangers to pop collaborations, having made songs with the likes of Rihanna and Avicii, so all of this makes perfect sense. And Chris Martin recently told USA Today that Beyoncé alone made the album “90 percent better.”

So now we have “Hymn for the Weekend,” which is a sort of languorous party and love song rolled into one. Obviously it sounds dope because Beyoncé always sounds incredible. Chris Martin has a nice voice, too. He sings “I’m feeling drunk and high / so high,” proving, as we’ve all long suspected, that Coldplay and weed is a great combination.

The song premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC radio show, along with an interview with Guy from Coldplay, who explained that the song was originally more of a straightforward party song and described Beyoncé’s recording process as “unbelievably professional—I think she was in and out in five minutes.” Beyoncé being superhuman? Who would have guessed. Anyway, light one up for Chris Martin, and listen in below. Coldplay’s new album, A Head Full of Stars, is out on Friday.

