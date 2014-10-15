D Double E Has Turned Cockney Mobster in the Video For “Lovely Jubbly”

For his latest single, grime legend D Double E has gone all cockney mobster, right down to the tweed overcoat and Morris motor. “Lovely Jubbly” sees the Newham General playing the role of a loan shark out to collect and, as you might expect, his debtors are pretty forthcoming when it comes to settling up. Production comes from grime and hip hop producer Nat Powers, who’s previously worked with Three 6 Mafia, Run DMC and Spice One.

You can pre-order “Lovely Jubbly” on iTunes here.



Produced by Nat Powers

Directed by Chas Appeti

Vid ISRC – GBWHS1400014



