VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Down a Cocktail of Rebounds and Regrets With Graveyard’s Video for “Too Much Is Not Enough”

Af

Del

Funny beasts, us humans. Most of the time, we sorta have our shit together and are able to think things through semi-logically—but as soon as we throw a lovely cocktail of alcohol and heartbreak into the mix, all rationality and self-respect kind of gets thrown out the window. The latest video from Swedish rock legends Graveyard showcases a particularly cringe-worthy example of that poor decision-making—because chances are, more than a few of us have attempted to get over a shitty guy or girl by swapping them for a different shitty guy or girl for the night. Oh, the feels.

In “Too Much Is Not Enough”, we follow a seriously sad-looking gentleman in a classic tale of love, heartbreak, sex and alcohol. He faces a closed door and trashes a bouquet of roses; he fiddles with his wedding ring; he picks up a woman at the bar; he gets drunk and stumbles through a wedding reception. All this is contrasted against scenes of the dudes from Graveyard sombrely and confidently playing the song in a regal ballroom—providing some much-needed relief from the cringe-worthiness this poor man puts himself through. The song itself tugs at the heartstrings, too: it’s bluesy, classic rock punctuated with evocative and soaring vocals. Fittingly, it’s the kind of song you’d play the morning after waking up in the company of a headache, hangover, stranger and broken heart. Oh yes, Graveyard, we’ve been there.

Videos by VICE

Graveyard’s latest album, ‘Innocence & Decadence’, is out today. They’ll also be touring Europe this fall—check out the dates here.

Tagget:
, , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE