Does Every AC/DC Song Really End the Same Way?

As lead guitarist of legendary rock band, AC/DC Angus Young once famously said, “I’m sick to death of people saying we’ve made 11 albums that sounds exactly the same. In fact, we’ve made 12 albums that sound exactly the same.” So it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that almost every song by the band ends exactly the same. way. And thanks to co-host of classic rock station 100.7 KSLX, DJ Paul Marshall, we now have proof.

Posted on his Facebook, the radio host took on the unenviable task of compiling every AC/DC song that ends with the same final “crunching chord” note in a two-minute supercut that will make you proud to be a fan or really depressed. Nevertheless, AC/DC now has the proud distinction of joining the likes of super-producer Pharrell who also has a fondness for re-using the same notes—albeit at the beginning of his songs. If there’s anything to take away from this it’s that repetition is always key, and that repetition is always key.