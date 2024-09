Enjoy a lakeside chat with Denmark’s most charming DJs. Eloq lets us in on his childhood idea of a facial recognition software used to match up the face of your crush with the next best thing in the porn industry. We assume the concept never took off, as he ended up throwing his life away on music. The same goes for DJ Er Du Dum Eller Hvad, who shares his thoughts on why Danes are the worst tourists in the world and how the dubstep genre has been utterly ruined.