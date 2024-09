It goes without saying that 2015 has been a brilliant year for rap music. And at the forefront of making it spectactular is, obviously, Fetty Wap, who’s released a new banger seemingly every other week. It’s also been the year of the #FutureHive, with Future delivering some of the best music of his career. And so now, because God is Great™, Fetty has freestyled over Future’s “Trap Niggas.” In typical Fetty fashion, his flow is fluid and dexterous as the beat itself. Stream it below.