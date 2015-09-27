Fetty Wap in Stable Condition Following a Motorcycle Accident

Twitter blew up last night after reports swelled indicating Fetty Wap had gotten into a motorcycle accident in New Jersey. Photos from the scene surfaced showing the “Trap Queen” singer being wheeled off in an ambulance, having suffered undisclosed injuries after crashing his Suzuki bike in his hometown of Paterson, and a shot from inside the hospital showed the singer conscious with his leg in a brace. Here’s the official statement from Fetty’s publicist regarding the incident:

“Fetty Wap was involved in a motorcycle incident earlier today. He was treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition. His family wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support. They ask that you respect their privacy during this time. We will provide an update on his condition as it becomes available.”



We’re glad he’s OK. He’s taken the world by storm with his amazing gift, and we need him around. Fetty’s self-titled debut album is out now and full of bangers. (According to Just Blaze, the EMT who snapped the bedside photo of Fetty at the hospital is out of a job.) Show Jersey some love and grab Fetty Wap here.

UPDATE: As if the crash wasn’t bad enough, the Associated Press reports that Fetty received three citations from the Paterson police afterward, for not having a license, registration, or insurance information on hand at the scene.

