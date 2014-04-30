Hello, young comic lovers,

This is the premiere of VICE’s new weekly comic, Flowertown USA, by Rick Altergott. Rick is best known for his series Doofus, which is one of the funniest comics about two creeps who are part of a men’s masturbation society and steal their neighbours underwear for their bizarre “naked games” ever created. Get it from Fantagraphics; you won’t regret it.

Right around the time that a lot of Rick’s comic peers were striking it rich, Rick kinda receded from the spotlight and focused on his domestic life. I’ve been trying to lure Rick back into comics for years and have finally succeeded. Flowertown USA is about a quaint American town populated by the most repulsive oddballs you can imagine. It’s a lot like an early John Waters movie. I hope you love it.

Nick Gazin

VICE’s Art Editor

Are all the men in town really such creeps? Check back next Wednesday for the next installment of Flowertown, USA.