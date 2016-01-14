Suffer a One-Two Punch of Dystopian Grindcore, Courtesy of Sweden’s Gadget

Winter 2016 is shaping up to be a golden age for thinking-person’s grindcore, with new records from Graf Orlock and Magrudergrind, Full of Hell’s collaboration with split-fiends The Body, and Agoraphobic Nosebleed’s foray into doomy sludge all incoming over the next couple of months. Thrilling stuff, and this segue into more conceptual merrymaking is all well and good—but don’t you occasionally find yourself staring into your morning coffee, bemoaning a lack of hyperspeed tech-grind to drag you through the post-Christmas blue period?

Of course you do. Fortuitous then that March sees the release of The Great Destroyer—the third full length by Relapse-signed Swedish journeymen Gadget and the de facto follow up to 2006’s sleeper classic The Funeral March. While the band largely eschews that record’s subtler elements of discordant, droning melody (a relative term) and death metal inflections, they’ve lost nothing in blistering, hammer-to-the-head power.

Videos by VICE

What one does have here is 17 tracks of dystopian, Nasum-style turmoil, replete with unrelentingly abject lyrics, blink-and-you’ll-miss-‘em slow passages and some buried guest vocals courtesy of Birmingham’s finest, Barney Greenway. Not exactly progressive, then—but rollicking, timeless stuff nonetheless.

Noisey is premiering two tracks from the The Great Destroyer below. The album itself is out March 4 via Relapse; physical preorders are available here, and digital pre-orders can be found at Gadget’s Bandcamp page.