Daily Horoscope: June 1, 2026

Something about the first day of a new month hits differently, and today the sky is leaning into that energy. Mercury moving into Cancer is the biggest storyline — the way everyone thinks, communicates, and processes information is getting more emotionally charged from here on out, stargazer. The Moon opposing Mercury today means that transition isn’t totally smooth, so expect some static between what people mean and what actually comes out. Uranus conjunct Ceres is doing something interesting in the background, too, asking everyone to look at where they’ve been running on empty and why. June is handing everyone a reset button. The people who actually press it are the ones who stop waiting for the perfect moment and just start.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

New month, same Mars in Taurus putting the brakes on your natural instinct to charge ahead. But here’s what nobody tells you, Aries — some of your best ideas have actually come from being forced to slow down. No major placements today means the pace is entirely yours to set. Set it with intention for once. June is watching.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Cancer has your heart running warm and your needs feeling very close to the surface right now. No major placements today, which on the first of a brand new month feels like an invitation, Taurus. What do you actually want June to look like? Not the responsible answer. The real one. Start there and build backwards.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling Mercury just left home and moved into Cancer, which means the way you process and communicate is about to get a lot more emotionally loaded. The Moon opposing Mercury today makes that transition bumpy, Gemini. Your words and your feelings aren’t quite synced up yet. Think twice before sending that message. Some things can wait an hour.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Mercury just moved into your sign, which means the next few weeks are going to feel a lot more like home in your head. But your ruling Moon is opposing Mercury today, Cancer, so the welcome party is a little complicated. What you feel and what you can actually articulate aren’t matching up right now. Give it a day. It’ll click.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

June is here, and you’re still waiting for something to light you up from the outside. No major placements today, Leo — the spark isn’t coming from the sky. It’s coming from you, same as it always has. The people who benefit most from your energy today are the ones lucky enough to be in the room with you. Fill the room.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling Mercury just moved into Cancer, which means your thinking is about to get more feeling-forward than you’re comfortable with. The Moon opposing Mercury today is making that adjustment bumpy, Virgo. You can’t logic your way through everything this month, and the sooner you make peace with that, the better June is going to go for you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

June is a good time to get honest about what you’ve been tolerating in the name of keeping things smooth. Venus in Cancer has your heart in a generous place, Libra, but generosity without limits is just people-pleasing with better branding. Something in your life has been taking more than it’s giving. You already know what it is.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

New month, and Pluto retrograde is still doing its slow, relentless thing in the background of your life. No major placements today means nobody’s forcing your hand, Scorpio — which is actually when you do your most interesting work. You don’t need a crisis to make a change. June is a blank page. You get to decide what goes on it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter in Cancer has been asking you to sit with your feelings for months, and you’ve been treating it like a suggestion. No major placements today, Sagittarius — just you and a new month and the nagging sense that something needs to change. You already know what it is. June is a good time to stop pretending you don’t.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The first of the month, and your brain is already writing the to-do list for June. Very on brand, Capricorn. But before you map out the next thirty days, take five minutes to acknowledge what you actually pulled off in the last thirty. Saturn in Aries keeps pushing you forward before you’ve processed where you’ve been. Look back once. It counts.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus conjunct Ceres is a strange pairing — revolution and nourishment sharing the same space, Aquarius. The part of you that wants to blow everything up and the part that needs to feel taken care of are having a real conversation right now. June is a good month to figure out how those two things can coexist. They can, you know.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A new month arrived, and you’re already romanticizing what it could be instead of deciding what you’re going to make it. That’s very you, Pisces, and it’s also the thing that keeps you stuck. No major placements today means the canvas is completely blank. Stop admiring it and put something on it. The first stroke is always the hardest one.

Pisces monthly horoscope