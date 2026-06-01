Taurus, June 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Venus left your sign a while ago, but she hasn’t left your story. Your ruling planet moves through Cancer and into Leo this month, collecting some of June’s most striking aspects along the way — a conjunction with Jupiter, a sextile with Uranus, a trine with Neptune, an opposition to Pluto, and a closing trine with Saturn that gives the whole month a sense of something finally landing where it belongs. Taurus, this is a month where love, beauty, money, and self-worth are not background themes. They’re the main event. The sky is essentially asking you to get honest about what you value, why you value it, and whether the way you’re living actually reflects those values or just approximates them from a comfortable distance.

The 3rd opens with a Moon opposition to Venus, and there’s an emotional gap here that’s hard to ignore — the distance between what you want and what you currently have feels more pronounced than usual. That ache has a function. It’s not there to depress you. It’s there to show you where your attention belongs. Something in your relational or financial life has been asking for a real look, and the opening days of June make looking away considerably harder. Sit with what surfaces rather than smoothing it over with routine. You are exceptionally good at making peace with imperfect situations, which is sometimes a strength and sometimes a way of postponing a conversation you actually need to have.

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A Moon trine Venus on the 8th softens things considerably, and the world starts feeling more like itself again. There’s pleasure available here — in your body, in your surroundings, in the company of people who actually restore you. Let yourself receive it without immediately calculating whether you’ve done enough to deserve a good day. Then the 9th delivers one of the month’s most abundant transits: Venus conjunct Jupiter. This is generous, warm, and lucky in the way that only Venus-Jupiter combinations can be. Opportunities can appear in love, money, creativity, and social connection. Your natural magnetism is running high, and the world seems more willing to meet you with something good rather than something complicated. Say yes to what feels expansive. Make the plan. Accept the invitation. Let life be pleasurable for a moment without treating pleasure like a trap.

The 11th brings a Moon square Venus, and something that felt easy on the 9th may feel more complicated by now — a relationship requiring more than expected, a financial situation asking for a second look, or simply your own heart sending mixed signals about what it actually wants. Squares ask for adjustment, and this one is no exception. A Moon in sextile to Venus on the 13th helps restore some flow, but the bigger news that day is Venus moving into Leo. Your ruling planet in Leo runs warmer, bolder, and considerably more interested in being adored than Venus in Cancer was. This shift can feel energizing — there’s a confidence to Venus in Leo that Cancer’s more guarded emotional style didn’t quite allow. Let yourself take up a little more space in your relationships. Let yourself be seen wanting things. It suits you more than you think.

The middle of the month is where June gets interesting, Taurus. Between the 15th and the 17th, Venus makes three aspects in quick succession that collectively cover the full emotional spectrum. Venus sextiles Uranus on the 15th, which can bring a surprise in love or money — something that arrives from an unexpected direction and asks you to respond without your usual deliberation. Then Venus trines Neptune on the 16th, adding a dreamy, romantic quality that makes everything feel a little more beautiful and a little more possible. Enjoy that. Then the 17th brings the Moon conjunct Venus, which puts your emotional world and your ruling planet in direct alignment — and simultaneously, Venus opposes Pluto, which puts all of that beauty and warmth in direct confrontation with something much more intense.

Venus opposite Pluto is not a comfortable transit, but it’s an honest one. It pulls the surface off dynamics around love, desire, money, and power and asks you to look at what’s actually operating underneath. Where has control been masquerading as care? Where has attachment tipped into possession? Where have you been holding onto something out of fear of losing it rather than a genuine desire to keep it? These are not easy questions, especially for a sign that would often prefer to keep things stable and pleasant. But Pluto doesn’t negotiate with comfort, and the 17th may bring a moment of uncomfortable honesty that ultimately clears the air in a way that pleasantness never could.

A Moon sextile Venus on the 22nd helps you find your footing again after that intensity, and there’s something almost tender about this transit — a reminder that your capacity for love and pleasure hasn’t been damaged by whatever the middle of the month brought up, just refined. Then, a Moon square Venus on the 25th arrives alongside Venus trine Saturn, and that combination is instructive. The square may bring up tension around what you want versus what’s practical. The trine to Saturn answers it: what you build with patience and integrity tends to last. There’s something in your life right now that deserves that kind of investment — not the impulsive, all-in version, but the steady, intentional, I’m-going-to-show-up-for-this-consistently version. Venus and Saturn together reward exactly that.

The month closes on the 28th with a Moon trine Venus, and June ends the way it deserves to — with warmth, ease, and a sense that something has shifted in how you understand what you want and what you’re prepared to do to have it. Not everything that surfaced this month was comfortable. The Pluto opposition made sure of that. But discomfort with a purpose is just growth wearing an inconvenient outfit, and by the 28th, the outfit fits considerably better.

You came into June knowing what you valued. You’re leaving it knowing why — and that distinction is going to matter more than you realize in the months ahead.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.