If You Love Rap Music You’ll REALLY Love Watching Gene Simmons Fall on His Ass

It had just turned 1975 when Kiss released their monumental glam rock classic “Rock And Roll All Night.” Gene Simmons was 25 years old, his face permanently slicked in black and white face paint, and he had no qualms in loudly chanting “I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day!” into the mic, his famously long tongue waggling like a python to the sound of exploding pyro technics and a screaming, hysterical crowd.

But, the thing is, rock ‘n’ roll ages. It gets older. It gets achey joints and a bad back. It can’t keep up with what the kids are listening to these days. It doesn’t know who Skepta is, beckons the death of rap, and certainly does not agree with N.W.A. being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Rock ‘n’ roll thinks it can party 24 hours a day until it reaches the gates of heaven or the pits of hell, but it slows down. It drinks herbal tea and cuts out booze. It wears a dressing gown and slippers, watching Agatha Christie in the middle of the day. It falls flat on its ass while performing live.

Videos by VICE

With all of that in mind, below is a clip of Gene Simmons falling over on his back halfway through the guitar solo in “Rock And Roll All Night.” It’s less of a monumental plunge and more of a half-hearted flop backwards onto the floor, as if his body is saying “enough is enough, Gene. I don’t want to rock and roll all night anymore. Take me home.”