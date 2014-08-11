Live Every Week Like It’s Shark Week with This 21-Song Shark Week Compilation

When you run a record label called I Am Shark, naturally you’re going to want to do something to celebrate the time-honored annual nautical holiday that is Shark Week. So that’s what the folks at I Am Shark did—for the third year running, they’ve put together a massive 21-song compilation called Confessions Under Water Vol. 3 featuring everyone from long-running staples like American Football to up-and-comers like Greys. Check the whole thing out below and get it for FREE digital download here. And now at this point, we would like a Congressional medal of journalism for writing the previous few sentences without any shark puns. Because the minute you start making cheesy puns is the minute you jump the… um… goddammit.

Anyway, despite how commercial it’s gotten, Shark Week is still one of our nation’s finest holidays. Because there’s nothing radder than sitting on your couch for seven straight hours, watching sharks tear through a bunch of seals and stingrays and what not in slow-mo. So let this be the soundtrack to this year’s Shark Week viewings.