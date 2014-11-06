There’s Nothing Quite Like an Italian Summer

To me, autumnal England is grey and miserable. ​Italian summer, on the other hand, is hot, colourful, tattooed, tanned, dangerous, feral and furious. Ultimately, Italian summer is the season when Italians can express their lightness of being and their love for life.

I took these pictures in different places around Italy – like the island of Salina in Sicily, Salento in Puglia and Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany. I looked at people of all ages and social whereabouts hoping to find that one common thread of surreal irony.

Videos by VICE

I think I did. As an Italian expat who has lived in London for ten years, I can finally see my cultural traits spread on the beaches of Italy and that evokes strong childhood memories of the long summers I spent there. I now love my country more than ever.

See more of Lorenzo’s work ​here.