Nomi Ruiz is Jessica 6, and she teams with Thodoris Triantafillou & CJ Jeff for the new video for “Down Low,” available here for the first time. Featuring a pulsing, very 90s house beat, the track is readymade for the dancefloor and fans of her previous work on 2011’s See the Light and with Hercules & the Love Affair. Check it out for the first time below and look for The Capricorn EP on July 28.