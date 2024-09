It’s breen a pretty great year for Kurt Vile. When he wasn’t moving pianos up staircases with Noisey editorial staff, he was amidst the release of his new record, b’lieve me im goin down… which pretty much everyone loved. Last night, he went on The Laste Show With Stephen Colbert and was joined by Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis who provided some background vocals and keyboard action. Vile’s cool voice and guitar playing sound amped up on the show, using a multitude of effects to make the song pop.