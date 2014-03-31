Protests in Turkey: Part Four

The death of Berkin Elvan, a 15-year-old boy who was in a coma after being hit by a tear gas canister in last year’s anti-government rallies, prompted large-scale protests in Istanbul over the past two weeks. Violence between the Turkish police and protesters was worst in Berkin’s neighbourhood of Okmeydani. It was there that we first encountered the Turkish government’s policy of media censorship.

Turkey jails the most journalists of any country in the world, according to the Committe to Protect Journalists, and they’ve expanded the scope of this censorship in the week leading up to their local elections. Both Twitter and YouTube were banned last week, along with Google DNS and OpenDNS.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to also shut down Facebook, and there are rumours that Istanbul’s internet will be blocked on election day. The bans come in response to a series of leaked audio recordings that implicate Erdogan in a corruption scandal serious enough to threaten his political party, the AKP, in yesterday’s elections.