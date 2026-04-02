3 Immaculate Shots of the Artemis II Launch That Will Reignite Your Childhood Dream of Being an Astronaut

Zoom, zoom, zoom, we’re going to the moon. (Well, around it, anyway.) There’s no shortage of kids’ content about astronauts and space, and for good reason. Children have been obsessed with the idea of blasting off in a rocket ship since the late ’50s, when America and the Soviet Union’s race to be the first in space sparked the Space Craze, a rampant fascination with all things astronaut.

It’s been nearly 70 years since the Space Race captured the imaginations of children (and adults) everywhere, over which time the astronaut obsession slowly dimmed. Until April 1, 2026, that is, when the Artemis II mission successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the start of the first crewed moon mission in over 50 years.

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“Artemis II, this is Launch Director – you are go for launch,” a NASA engineer told the astronauts as the enormous spacecraft prepared for liftoff.

“We go for all humanity”, Commander Reid Wiseman responded.

3 Immaculate Shots of the Artemis II Launch

As much of the internet wasn’t alive for the 1972 Apollo 17 launch (including the entire Artemis II crew), it’s no surprise that the newest moon mission was all the internet could talk about.

The first video comes from the live launch, during which an engineer counts down from 10 before the boosters ignite and Artemis II departs the launch pad. “And liftoff! The crew of Artemis II is now bound for the moon. Humanity’s next great voyage begins.”

Liftoff.



The Artemis II mission launched from @NASAKennedy at 6:35pm ET (2235 UTC), propelling four astronauts on a journey around the Moon.



Artemis II will pave the way for future Moon landings, as well as the next giant leap — astronauts on Mars. pic.twitter.com/ENQA4RTqAc — NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2026

The next video comes from the official launch livestream. UT San Antonio Professor Chris Combs called it his favorite shot from the Artemis II, and we can’t say we disagree.

In all seriousness this may have been my favorite shot from Artemis II so far pic.twitter.com/JBo01C5gdn — Chris Combs (iterative design enjoyer) (@DrChrisCombs) April 1, 2026

Last but not least is an image of Earth from the Orion spacecraft, depicting the first signal from a crewed spacecraft heading to the moon in over 50 years.

Signal acquired! 📡



Engineers at @NASAJPL have confirmed that the Orion spacecraft is communicating with the Deep Space Network. For the first time in over 50 years, we’re receiving a signal from a spacecraft carrying humans toward the Moon. pic.twitter.com/PoqyF7s7W8 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 2, 2026

The Artemis II crew is made up of four astronauts: commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen.

“I could not be prouder that these brave four will kickstart our journeys to the Moon and beyond,” Director of Flight Operations Norm Knight said in a news release. “They represent exactly what an astronaut corps should be: a mix of highly capable and accomplished individuals with the skills and determination to take on any trial as a team.”

“The Artemis II mission will be challenging, and we’ll test our limits as we prepare to put future astronauts on the Moon,” Knight continued. “With Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy at the controls, I have no doubt we’re ready to face every challenge that comes our way.”