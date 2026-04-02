Amazon Is Still Selling the PlayStation 5 at Its Old, Lower Price

The mournful, dry Sony press release said it plainly: “prices effective starting April 2, 2026.” That’s today, my friends. Unless you’re reading this in the days after, in which case I’m speaking to you from the past and you’re likely rueing the $100 price hikes that Sony instituted on each of the PlayStation 5 consoles.

Both the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition and Digital Edition are still selling for their pre-price-hike prices at $549 and $499, respectively. Both should be seeing $100 price jumps today, but whether Amazon’s pricing algorithm fell asleep at the wheel or what, you’re down to the wire if you want a PS5 before the price of admission goes up.

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price jumps are imminent

Add video games to the list of things growing more expensive by the day. Gasoline, eggs, coffee, and PlayStation 5s. It all comes down to the reverberating shocks of tariffs, wars, and oil shocks that have a knock-on effect of driving up transportation costs of all sorts of consumer goods.

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally,” Sony announced on its PlayStation Blog on May 27, 2026.

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

The PlayStation 5 Pro isn’t in stock at Amazon, so that’s a drag if you wanted it instead of a regular PS5. Who knows when Amazon will get wise and adjust the prices to match Sony’s new retail pricing, so don’t sleep on this deal. If you’re on the fence, I’d say buy it now and justify it to yourself later.