If there’s one thing Meek Mill excels at, it’s delivering amazing album opener tracks. “Dreams and Nightmares” is a quintessential Meek track, the dichotomy in the song’s two halves. On this year’s release, Dreams Worth More Than The Money, he opens up in the grandest way possible in “Lord Knows,” sampling “Lacrimosa Dies Illa” by Mozart. Today he released the visual for the song, featuring Meek juxtaposed between a boxing ring and a church.