Admire How Far Nardwuar Has Come by Watching His First Interview Ever

At this point, Nardwuar is a musical institution that almost all major musicians have experienced. When an artist travels around America they can expect to hit the radio morning show circuit in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, but when they come to Vancouver there’s only one important person they absolutely need to see: The Human Serviette. But Nardwuar didn’t get great at interviewing musicians overnight, and wit this newly released video clip from 1985, we can see just how far he’s come.

Interviewing Art Bergmann of the Young Canadians during a high school show, Nardwuar—still without his famous sartorial choices—displays all of the same awkward charm and composure we know today. At one point, a group of teens try to run in front of the camera that Nardwuar is speaking to, but he keeps a level head and finds a way to work the distraction into his script. When talking to the band, you can see the seedlings from which Nardwuar’s future career in deep-dives will sprout, as he asks them about a note they made to a high school in the liner notes of their project.

Whether it be about professionalism, attention to detail, or wardrobe inspiration, we can all stand to learn something from Nardwuar’s career. Even if he made Wale look like a decent human being that one time.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.