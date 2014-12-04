Jack Black + LSD + Skydiving = OFF!’s New Video For “Over Our Heads”

Skydiving is really fucking terrifying for a lot of people. You know what would make it even worse? If you were high as shit on acid, about to skydive, and Jack Black was your instructor. All of that and more happens in OFF!’s new video for their song “Over Our Heads.” Aside from dope tunes, it features the band Actually Really Skydiving with Jack Black, and danger kind of ensues after someone trips too hard. Best part of the video is it doesn’t just end there, part two is premiering right here December 10th right here on Noisey. It’s gonna get fucking crazy.

Check out the video below, and pick up Wasted Years on Amazon.