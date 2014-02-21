Old at Fashion Week

Being old is cool, because once you hit a certain age you’re completely untethered from all social rules, reaching a new clearance level in “fuck it” for every decade closer to death. Turning 40 awards you the Prozac-Viagra yin-yang; 50 grants you the proverbial flatulence pardon; and 60 puts you in the clear for calling bullshit when you see it.

That’s why we invited our sweet angel Dottie to come hang out with us at fashion week. You see, Dottie just turned 70, so that means she’s been given the go-ahead to ask obviously important but regularly ignored questions, like, “Why are the models so thin?”, “Why does that snuggie cost more than a Fabergé egg?” and, “Who is that man in the leotard and, more importantly, where is his penis?”