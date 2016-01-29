Former Pantera Frontman Phil Anselmo Screamed “White Power” at Dimebash 2016

Good morning, here’s some terrible news! Housecore Records label head Phil Anselmo – still best known as the vocalist of Pantera, and currently a member of Down, Superjoint Ritual, and his own solo project – was recorded yelling “White Power” at an audience at this year’s installment of Dimebash. The event was held January 22 as a tribute to his deceased Pantera bandmate, Dimebag Darrell, and many friends of the band were scheduled to perform. While there were more than a few heartwarming moments, like Dave Grohl and Anselmo’s Lemmy tribute, shit went south near the end.

At the end of a performance of Pantera’s classic “Walk,” a seemingly intoxicated Anselmo came out to the front of the crowd, gave a sieg hail to those in attendance, yelled “white power!” on the mic, and retreated backstage. This elicited a combination of jeers and laughs from the crowd, and an overarching sense of confusion from everyone else.

“Ok folks, I’ll own this one, but dammit, I was joking, and the “inside joke of the night” was because we were drinking fucking white wine, hahaha…

Of all fucking things.

Some of y’all need to thicken up your skin.

There’s plenty of fuckers to pick on with a more realistic agenda.

I fucking love everyone, I fucking loathe everyone, and that’s that.

No apologies from me.

PHA ’16”

This isn’t the first time Phil has uttered incendiery statements like this onstage, but it’s, uh, it’s sure something.