Splinter Cell Remake Gets Minor Update, Amid News of More Ubisoft Layoffs

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is eliminating 40 positions at its Ubisoft Toronto studio. Despite the downsizing, the company insists that the Splinter Cell remake is still in development with the remaining team members.

Ubisoft Toronto Layoffs

The latest round of layoffs at Ubisoft continues the restructuring changes that began in early 2026. The company previously announced that it was reducing staff and cancelling a handful of projects, including the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake.

This week’s unfortunate updates shifted the focus of the cost cutting efforts to the Ubisoft Toronto office. Ubisoft confirmed to IGN that 40 roles were impacted by the downsizing.

“Following the recent announcement of the final phase of Ubisoft’s global cost-savings plan and the discontinuation of projects, Ubisoft Toronto will be reducing its workforce by 40 roles. This decision was not taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the talent, dedication, or contributions of the individuals affected. Our priority now is to support them through this transition with comprehensive severance packages and robust career placement assistance.”

The change in staffing is part of a larger, multi-year strategy to lean into open world adventure and games as a service titles. Ubisoft has been struggling to find its footing over the last few years and only time will tell if the recent restructuring changes and refocus on core titles will allow the company to bounce back and stabilize.

Splinter Cell Remake is still in development

The official statement went on to confirm that these changes do not mean that the Splinter Cell remake is cancelled.

“The Toronto studio continues development on the Splinter Cell game and serves as a co-development partner on Rainbow Six, along with supporting additional co-development projects.”

The Splinter Cell remake was announced all the way back in 2021 and the company has offered very few updates since then. When Ubisoft Toronto first announced the remake, they emphasized that this isn’t just a HD remaster, but a rebuild in the Snowdrop Engine. The design goal seemed to be leveraging modern hardware for next-generation visuals and gameplay, specifically focusing on the dynamic lighting and shadows that defined the 2002 original. Five years later, the Xbox Series and PS5 hardware are definitely firmly in the current-gen, rather than next-gen.

The surprise reveal and then near radio silence surrounding the project has worried some fans, considering the similarities to the trajectory of the Sands of Time Remake project. That said, it does seem like Splinter Cell has managed to avoid the latest round of cancellations at Ubisoft.

Although it is still in development, there is no release window for the Splinter Cell remake at this time.