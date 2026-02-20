Pokémon Day 2026: Pokémon Presents Length Confirmed, Games Reportedly Leaked

Game Freak has confirmed that the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents will be the longest broadcast they’ve done in years. However, a new leak might have also revealed the games that will be shown at the Pokémon 30th Anniversary celebration.

Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents Will Be Longest in Years

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are now only a week away from the Pokémon 30th Anniversary. To hype up the celebration, The Pokémon Company made several major announcements today. For example, TPC confirmed that the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Switch 2 ports will be released on February 27, 2026. However, Game Freak also revealed the length of the upcoming Pokémon Presents, and it’s interesting to say the last.

The Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents will be 25 minutes in length. If you think that’s short, it’s actually not. According to the official Pokémon YouTube channel, this is actually the longest anniversary livestream they’ve done since 2023.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

To give you an idea of its length, here’s how it compares to previous Pokémon Day broadcasts:

2021: 20 minutes

20 minutes 2022: 14 minutes

14 minutes 2023: 25 minutes

25 minutes 2024: 12 minutes

12 minutes 2025: 19 minutes

19 minutes 2026: 25 minute

While we don’t know what will be shown in the Pokémon Presents, a new leak might have actually revealed which games could be featured in it.

Pokémon Day 2026 Games Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

This latest rumor comes from PoryLeeks, who recently posted an “alleged” list of games that could be shown at Pokémon Day 2026. However, Pokémon fans believed that the leaks were confirmed, as the list included the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Switch 2 ports 8 hours before they were announced.

While this “leaked” list should be taken with a major grain of salt, I thought it would be interesting to look at what games are rumored to be shown at the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents:

Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Switch 2 Ports

Pokémon TCG Next Set Revealed

Pokémon XD / Colosseum (NSO)

Pokémon Champions

Pokémon Pokopia

Pokémon Wind and Wave (Pokémon Gen 10)

Are the Pokémon Day 2026 Leaks Legitimate?

Screenshot: X @pory_leeks

Now, it should be pointed out that the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen ports were actually leaked a week ago by infamous insider RiddlerKhu. So while the above Pokémon Day 2026 list did contain the Gen 1 ports hours before they were announced, it wasn’t actually the source of the Switch 2 ports, as some fans initially believed.

Unfortunately, we also don’t have a source beyond the post by PoryLeeks. The account was also careful to say “alleged.” So of course, keep your expectations in check. However, with the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen ports being leaked a week before their reveal, it’s not impossible that the Pokémon Day 2026 games list has also been partially leaked.

However at this point it’s speculation. The only thing confirmed so far, is that FireRed and LeafGreen will be released on the Nintendo eShop immediately after the Pokémon Presents ends at 6:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM ET. The Nintendo Switch 2 ports will be sold for $19, and are rumored to have Pokémon Home connectivity eventually.