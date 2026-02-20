Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Confirmed for Switch 2 – Release Date, Price & Features Revealed

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the leaked Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 ports are not only real, but that they are releasing on Pokémon Day 2026. The beloved Kanto remakes will launch digitally on February 27, 2026, immediately following the 30th Anniversary Pokémon Presents livestream.

Last week, we reported that Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 ports had been leaked online by insiders. However, The Pokémon Company surprised fans today when they confirmed the rumors were true and even gave players a release date for the surprise re-release of the 2004 Game Boy Advance remakes.

The official release date is:

February 27, 2026

Price: $19 (Digital Only)

The Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 ports release date is February 27, 2026. In a statement sent out to fans, The Pokémon Company announced that the classic games will be available immediately on the Nintendo eShop after the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents event ends.

With the Pokémon Day 2026 livestream confirmed to only be 25 minutes long this year, we have created a table of when the ports will be released in each region.

Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 6:30 AM February 27 North America (ET) 9:30 AM February 27 United Kingdom (GMT) 2:30 PM February 27 Europe (CET) 3:30 PM February 27 Japan (JST) 11:30 PM February 27 Brazil (BRT) 11:30 AM February 27 Australia (AEDT)* 1:30 AM February 28

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 Features

Play video

Following the announcement, the Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 ports have now been listed for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. As a result, the game’s listing page has also revealed some of the key features the ports will include:

Will NOT have online play

Local Wireless: Pokémon Wireless Club Mode for Battle & Trade

Game Size is 40MB

Only available digitally on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 (Not NSO)

Pokémon Home Support (Will be coming soon after launch according to Serebii)

Why This Is a Big Deal for Pokémon Fans

Of course, the most exciting feature here is the potential Pokémon HOME integration. Interestingly, the feature wasn’t listed on the eShop page or in the official announcement. However, popular Pokémon site Serebii claims that Pokémon HOME will be made available soon after the game’s release.

This actually lines up with the original leak. If all of this is true, this is a game changer. It means that fans can play the classic Gen 1 Pokémon games and actually get to keep the Pokémon they catch by transferring them over to the Cloud app. In theory, they could even use these Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen characters in other Pokémon titles.