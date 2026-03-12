You’ll Never in a Million Years Guess What Morrissey Just Announced

Everyone’s favorite show canceler just announced another canceled show. Morrissey shared that his Valencia show was canceled with three separate statements posted on his official website, Morrissey Central.

The show was originally scheduled for March 12, 2026, in Valencia, Spain. Upon arriving, however, Morrissey claimed he experienced a sleepless night due to a noisy hotel. Initially, a message titled “Mental in Valencia” indicated that performing was rendered impossible. But the show had not officially been canceled at that point.

“Having traveled for two days by road, Morrissey reached the hotel in Valencia late on Wednesday,” the post read. “Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise/loud techno singing/megaphone announcements. This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state. Before leaving for tonight’s scheduled concert, please check that the show remains possible under these circumstances.”

Later, another conflicting message was shared. “Tonight’s scheduled show in Valencia has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation,” the post claimed. “Morrissey drove from Milan to Valencia but has been unable to rest in Valencia due to noise. The show is not canceled. Circumstances render the show impossible.”

The final message on March 12 was titled “Oh Val-en-cia So Much To Answer For.” This post included an alleged quote from the artist. “Morrissey has described his hotel on Plaza Manises as … ‘indescribable hell. It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement.’”

This is seemingly another dramatic excuse in a long history of Morrissey’s dramatic excuses for canceling shows. According to calculations made by Consequence in January 2026, Morrissey has had a 70% completion rate for live shows during his solo career, beginning in 2012. Since then, out of 639 concerts announced, he’s canceled 111 and rescheduled 100. But that doesn’t include the shows he also canceled this year.

For a canceled January 3 show in California, Morrissey cited an “adverse reaction to a prescription medication.” He didn’t provide a reason when the January 6 show was canceled as well. 2025 also had its fair share of cancellations, from an entire South American tour being scrapped in November to several shows in Turkey and Stockholm being shelved.

Reasons have ranged from “extreme exhaustion” and being “travel-weary beyond belief” to “zero music industry support” leading to a lack of tour funds. Still, his fans love him despite his flaky reputation, and there’s something to be said for Morrissey’s consistency, at the very least.

