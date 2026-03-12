Warped Tour is Back for 2026. Here’s Everything We Know So Far

No single event of the early aughts defined more Millennial lives than Vans Warped Tour.

We lived for Warped Tour. For some, it was just an excuse to go into the city with friends for a day of fun in the sun (if that’s what you want to call drinking vodka out of a water bottle). For others, like me, it was a chance to see more of our favorite bands in one day than we otherwise would in a whole year.

And with the Millennial Nostalgia Economy absolutely humming, there’s no better time than now to bring it back. Never mind that it was canceled, in more ways than one, a few years back. Woke is over, America’s sweetheart is a scene girl, and Warped Tour is Fucking Back.

Here’s everything we know about this year’s fest: lineups, dates, how to get your passes, and more.

Washington, D.C., slated for June 13-14, was the first lineup to drop. The poster went live Monday, and holy nostalgia, Batman—there’s so much here for old heads (and new!).

Standouts from, ahem, my era include Coheed and Cambria, Rise Against, Hawthorne Heights, Norma Jean, Jimmy Eat World, Newfound Glory, Underoath, Yellowcard—to name just a few!!! But it’s not all nostalgia—there are some contemporary punk acts mixed in, like Drug Church, Hot Mulligan, The Story So Far, and the Menzingers.

Long Beach (July 25-26) is next, with an insane lineup: Nü Metalers Hoobastank and Papa Roach will be joining forces with sceneXcore staples (From First to Last, Silverstein) ska icons (Mad Caddies, Hepcat), hardcore stalwarts (Set Your Goals), weird whiteboy rap (Yelawolf) and so much more for an eclectic good time.

Montréal (August 21-22) has got Angel Du$t, Atreyu, fucking Chiodos (!), Comeback Kid, Madball, Sublime, Thrice, and Thursday (I’m not naming the most famous bands, I’m naming the ones I like—sue me).

Mexico City (September 12-13) features many of the same, plus Dropkick Murphys, Saosin, The Casualties, Save Ferris, Finch, etc. Fingers crossed there won’t be any punk vs. emo riots!

Finally, Orlando’s lineup (November 14-15) is suitably Florida-flavored with Insane Clown Posse and many others—but that flyer has yet to drop, with many more acts TBA.

And each show has still has a few mystery acts that are yet to be announced—stay tuned!

View the complete lineups for your local stop at vanswarpedtour.com.

How to get your passes

Passes to all Warped Tour 2026 dates are on sale now. GA and VIP passes are available.

Check out Warped Tour’s official site for more information, and give them a follow on Instagram to stay updated with lineup announcements as they continue to drop.

You can also find Warped Tour tickets on the secondary market at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/13–06/14 — Washington, D.C. [BUY TICKETS]

07/25–07/26 — Long Beach, CA [BUY TICKETS]

08/21–08/22 — Montreal, QC [BUY TICKETS]

09/12–09/13 — Mexico City, MX [BUY TICKETS]

11/14–11/15 — Orlando, FL [BUY TICKETS]