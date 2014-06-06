Watch the Final Installment of ‘INITIALS P.H.O.E.N.I.X.,’ Our Behind-the-Scenes Documentary of Phoenix’s Latest Record

In the final installment of INITIALS P.H.O.E.N.I.X., our behind-the-scenes documentary film following Phoenix as they record their latest album, Bankrupt!, we watch the band write and record “Chloroform” then blow off some steam with a cup of coffee and round of foosball. And check out an exclusive downloadable remix of “Chloroform” by Gopher & Devin below:

In INITIALS P.H.O.E.N.I.X., we went into the studio with Phoenix for a personal look at the band’s creative process as they recorded their latest LP, Bankrupt! Watch the first three parts below:

INITIALS PHOENIX

a documentary film by Guillaume Delaperriere, filmed & recorded in Paris at Motorbass Studio in November 2012.

http://www.guillaumedelaperriere.com

(C) 2014 Loyauté

