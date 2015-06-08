Premiere: AV AV AV feat. Simon Jul – “Holla”

Our favorite electro triplets are back to save us from another weekend of having to dance to Pharrell. After gracefully guiding us through Distortion at various stages, the lads are now realeasing the track “Holla” – a tune laced with bubbly arpeggios and the sort of smooth guitar licks normally reserved for wooing girls with tongue piercings. I think it’s worth mentioning that the Simon Jul is behind those very licks. Yes, this guy. To any industry people who might be reading this: can we please feature him on all tracks from now on? Please? You won’t regret it.

Judging from this track though, the three dudes behind AV AV AV – ELOQ, UNKWON and DJ. E.D.D.E.H -, should spend a lot more time together. In fact, we like to think that they’re all seperately thinking of moving in together, but all afraid to take the first step. Let us help you out – please buy a flat together. I know you’d love it, but more importantly we’d presumably be subject to many more tracks like “Holla.”