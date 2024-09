Major key harmonies? Check. Uplifting synths? Yes. BIG, poppy chorus? Go on then.

“Tears”, the latest from Swedish five-piece band Colleagues has a suitably bizarre video to go along with the melancholic-tinged summer anthem, which involves a middle aged man doing some interprative dancing/ miming in front of a bunch of projections. What does it mean? We don’t know. But there’s something strangely beguiling about watching a guy crawl around with a demonic grin on his face.