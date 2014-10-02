Premiere: Grades – “Crocodile Tears”

From the sugar-sweet tones of early Artful Dodger and DJ Luck & MC Neat, through the summer-daze soundscapes of “I’ll Bring You Flowers“, and right up to the candy crush of “Hey QT”, there’s something addictive about popular British dance music. The tracks have you begging to press the repeat button; pouring endorphins into your ears and making everything feel okay inside.

GRADES, who has recieved support from almost every necessary big name (Zane Lowe, Rob da Bank, Annie Mac), is the latest British producer to put out a track that demands heavy rotation. It’s called “Crocodile Tears”, it’s a little bit like some of the early garage tunes you would bump from a Sony Walkman phone, but has been given an updated facelift. Expect to see it everywhere once it undoubtedly gets on the radio a-list. The track is out November 17, you can listen in full above, and pre-order here.

Videos by VICE

“Crocodile Tears” is out November 17. Pre-order here