Premiere: Madchild Fires Back Against Accusations with “Fatal Attraction”

The BC beef threatening to tear Western Canada apart is on its second week, and there have been no less than five songs and videos released so far. The latest offering is “Fatal Attraction,” which sees Madchild rapping directly at Snak the Ripper’s accusations, taking them down one by one. He addresses the drugs, his age, how Battleaxe Warriors deliver back to the community, and how he doesn’t have much to say against Snak the Ripper since he doesn’t know enough about the rapper to deliver specifics. This comes on the heels of Snak the Ripper’s “Child Abuse,” a response that was cleanly produced with a well-made video accompanying it, causing some to assume that Snak had his recorded prior to the beef—an allegation that Snak flatly denies. The quality of the response is timely and poignant, and Madchild has kept himself from being announced DOA with this response.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.