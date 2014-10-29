Sleaford Mods Are “Back” With a Brand New Video For “Tiswas”

Sleaford Mods are fucking great. For a start, they’ve released eight albums – which is almost unheard of in an age when most bands can’t even get it together to put out an EP before getting pissed off with each other and selling their guitar in exchange for food money. Their songs tie into something: tracks like “Tied Up in Nottz”, “Jobseeker”, and “Tweet Tweet Tweet” representing the damp hostility collectively felt toward the modern condition:. The group’s two members are middle-aged, too – meaning they’ve got more to say and more life experience than most recently graduated university students gracing the covers of the freebie music monthlys.
“Tiswas” is the group’s latest single. Following on from a whirlwind year in which the band have graduated from “two skip rats with a laptop” to two skip rats with a laptop who have appeared in NME and on the radio, it’ll appear on a new EP of the same name, released next month.
Videos by VICE
Watch the video above, pre-order the EP here, and catch them on tour at the following dates below:
October
16th The Scholar, Leicester
23rd The 100 Club, London
24th The 100 Club, London
25th The Haunt, Brighton
26th Exchange, Bristol
31st Rock City, Nottingham ^
November
5th – Broadcast, Glasgow
6th – Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow ^
7th – Barrlowlands Ballroom, Glasgow ^
8th – Electric Circus, Edinburgh
9th – O2 Academy, Newcastle ^
10th – O2 Academy, Leeds ^
11th – O2 Apollo, Manchester ^
13th – Roundhouse, London ^
14th – Roundhouse, London ^
20th -Civic Hall, Wolverhampton ^
(^ Supporting The Specials)
December
13th – O2 Academy 2, Sheffield
January
27th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
30th – Electric Ballroom, London