“Ennio” by Wild Palms Will Remind You What It Feels Like to Lose Love

If FKA twigs’ producer is involved with a project, it’s a pretty safe bet. You might have a hazy memory of Wild Palms thanks to their enthralling 2011 debut album Until Spring. Five years is a long time to disappear but brand new track “Ennio” proves it was time well spent. Lush, expansive instrumentation throbs throughout, while lead singer Lou Hill’s languid vocals shimmer in the foreground. “Ennio” is the sound of passing time and changing personalities.

“No more wasting precious time / All this time / Fooling around and mugging around” Hill croons; detailing a break up conducted through a gradual fizzling rather than one explosive blowout. Here’s what losing that loving feeling sounds like in 2015.

“Ennio” drops 12.11 via One Little Indian Records.