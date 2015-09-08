Listen to RAC’s Sweet Remix of New Order’s “Restless”

New Order are back in business! Just last week we got Stephen Morris to rank New Order’s Records, ahead of the release of their tenth album, Music Complete, out on 9.25 via Mute (their first since 2013). But today is all about the Manchester band’s tune “Restless” and RAC’s stellar rework of it, which we’re premiering above. Where the original is classic NO—pin-sharp drumming, glowering vocals, and oooh that bass—RAC’s remix takes their driving melancholy and strings it out to a hypnotic synth-lead groove. Beats stutter and hit harder. In the hands of Portland’s André Allen Anjos, a.k.a. RAC, “Restless” has become dancefloor ready and fiery with it, without losing any of that tummy-tugging longing.

The tune is part of a compilation entitled Coterie Mix: Volume 4 which includes remixes from Little Dragon and Best Coast, and tunes by Tourist, Vampire Weekend’s Baio, and Gavin Turek and TOKiMONSTA, amongst others. The skinny on Coterie is they’re part of ENK International, who will put on fashion which will take place from September 19-21, during New York Fashion Week (at Javit’s Center in NYC). More info here. You can check out more of their on-point compilations here.