Waypoint Weekend Episode 21: What’s Nine Plus Ten?!

It’s hard to believe that the week flew by this quickly, but I can guarantee the weekend is going to fly by even faster. But the end of the week always brings one of my favorite times. Waypoint Weekend, where we get a chance to chat about the games we’re playing in our free time, and why we’re looking forward to jumping into them. Buckle in, lace up your shoes, and get ready to hit the ground running. This episode of Waypoint Weekend is one of the biggest yet.

Welcome TO Yet Another Waypoint Weekend, Where The Vibes Are Immaculate

Screenshot: SloClap

This weekend, I’m strapping into my cleats and going for round two. Rematch may not have you throwing punches, but the Sifu studio’s arcadey footballer still kicks plenty of ass. Don’t believe me? Check out Shaun’s impressions of Rematch after the Waypoint crew got together to punt some balls. Don’t believe him? Well, then jump into this weekend’s closed beta test and see for yourself.

Videos by VICE

Rematch is just the right amount of serious sports game and arcade zaniness, playing less like your typical FIFA game and more like Rocket League without the cars. Perfect for me, since I need a little bit of silliness in my sports games to find them enjoyable. And after just a few matches? Rematch has me hooked.

Screenshot: Jagex

This weekend, I’m hoping to finally get an opportunity to dive into RuneScape: Dragonwilds. After it randomly shadow dropped on a Tuesday afternoon, I was extremely intrigued by the premise. Mixing a bit of Valheim and Enshrouded together, with a downright gorgeous art design? Sign me right up. Sure, it’s in Early Access, and from what I’ve heard, it isn’t running the best at the moment. But I’m very eager to see if this is what finally breaks me into the RuneScape bubble.

Beyond this, I’m hoping to jump into a bit more Super Mario Party Jamboree with the wife. We recently sat down to play that for the first time, and while she may have lost, her competitive side won’t let it stay that way for long. She goes from the sweetest, most loving person to someone who instantly turns into Bowser as soon as that game is booted up. I’ve never been called names like what I’ve heard come out of her mouth when I unlock a Star, but I promise it’s all in good fun.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

I know I’m super late to the party, but this weekend, I’m going to be playing Hollow Knight. I actually started it a few days ago for the first time and was instantly hooked after the game’s opening hours. Why jump into it now? Well, part of it was due to years of friends overhyping it and badgering me. But I’ll fully admit—it was the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April that pushed me into it. I guess I just couldn’t resist the Silksong hype train. That said, I fully expect to rage quit Hollow Knight numerous times while playing the Metroidvania, because it can be pretty difficult. I’ve already been warned about the game’s later stages, so I know my weak-ass gamer skills will probably let me down. But, hey, I eventually beat Dark Souls and Bloodborne—so maybe there’s hope?

The other game I’m looking to jump into is actually The Lake House Alan Wake 2 DLC. I was a massive fan of AW2 when it first came out in 2023. In fact, Remedy Entertainment is one of my favorite studios of all time. So, it’s pretty incredible that I’ve somehow managed not to play Alan Wake 2’s final expansion. But, hey, better late than never, right? Plus, last month I finished my second playthrough of Control, and I know Alan Wake 2’s DLC has a lot of tie-ins that will lead into Control 2, which is currently in development. So, that’s pretty much my plans for the week. Oh yeah—and I forgot to mention, I still need to help my wife finish her Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite Music Pass. So, I’ll probably spend a few hours getting one-shotted by sweats while we slowly grind out XP. That’ll be fun!

Screenshot: NetEase

I finally reinstalled Marvel Rivals, and I’m really eager to sit down and learn Emma Frost. How does this dommy mommy Vanguard work? I hate to say it, but she really did win me over to the dark side. I want to learn her just because she’s a curvaceous mind control mistress. Other than that, I plan to tinker with my VRChat avatars a bit more, maybe hop in and experiment with any new models I pick up. I’m investing in that social platform again, especially because I want to grab new full-body trackers.

And That’s All For Waypoint Weekend, Folks

All in all? Another successful week in the office. But most importantly, it’s time to kick back and relax a bit. I’m hoping as the weekend progresses, we may be able to get another Waypoint games night going, but if we don’t? That’s okay, too! We’ve all got plenty of exciting games to jump into, from the pitch to the world of Dragonswild. As always, thanks for stopping in, and keep on being awesome.