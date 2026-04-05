20 Days of 420: Koi Cherry Gelato THC Disposable Vape For Its Unique Potency

Koi has always been a reliable brand when it comes to consistency and quality. I’m still on the cherry wave, but not the sleepy kind. Their Cherry Gelato vape hits the spot when I’m trying to get up and into my day. It’s an uplifting, dialed-in high that keeps me moving and focused. Plus, this is their long-haul XL vape with 5 grams, so it’s built to last. The plume, or exhaled vapor volume, results in big, thick and visually satisfying clouds.

Why This Product Stands Out: Most THC vapes contain THCA that converts into THC. But this vape also contains THCP, a lesser-known cannabinoid that’s believed to be more potent than standard THC. This adds a unique, cerebral edge to the experience that you don’t typically get from THC-only vapes.

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About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.