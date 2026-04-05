Uncharted 5 Speculation Explodes After Fans Notice This Detail

It’s been ten years since Uncharted 4 released and brought a clean conclusion to Naughty Dog’s Nathan Drake saga. That said, some eagle-eyed fans of the franchise think that they have found a hint that there’s another project in the works.

Uncharted 5 Research?

Although there is no official Uncharted 5 in development, fans have noticed that Naughty Dog creative director Shaun Escayg made a vague post on Instagram that could have a connection to the franchise.

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Escayg’s post features a cannon atop a hill overlooking what appears to be a tropical coastline. Some fans believe that the image was taken near Fort George at Trinidad and Tobago and that the “research” could relate to work on a new Uncharted project. Escayg’s history of working on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has led some fans to speculate that he is working on the franchise again.

There are no specific details in the post or on Escayg’s LinkedIn to suggest that he’s working on Uncharted 5, or any other Uncharted spin-off project, so this theory is definitely firmly in the realm of speculation.

If Naughty Dog does decide to return to the world of Uncharted, it would be very interesting to see what sort of story the series would explore next. Without getting into spoilers, Uncharted 4 did pretty successfully put a bow on things and leave the Drake saga at a very satisfying resting point. It’s possible a return to the world could feature another Chloe and Nadine adventure or shift focus to Cassie.

What We Do Know Naughty Dog Is Working On

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Although Uncharted 5 is just a rumor, fans of Naughty Dog do have Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to look forward to. The sci-fi project is currently in development for the PS5 and does not have a specific release window at this time.

When it comes to the Uncharted franchise, things have been quiet on that front since the 2022 movie adaptation. A sequel to the movie is in development at Sony, but a release window has not been revealed yet. There are rumors that the production has been cancelled, but at this point that has not been confirmed by Sony. The first film starred Tom Holland as Drake and, despite mixed reviews, was a financial success.

Be sure to check back in the near future for any additional updates or hints at what is next for Naughty Dog or the Uncharted franchise.

At this point, a follow-up to Uncharted 4 has not officially been announced.